Johnson City Symphony Orchestra returns to the stage Saturday night

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – After two years away from the stage due to the pandemic, the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra will make its triumphant return.

The 80+ member symphony will present “Heroic Journeys” on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Milligan University’s Seeger Memorial Chapel.

Audience members must adhere to some COVID protocols before enjoying the music.

Masks are required for all in attendance. The audience will be socially distanced throughout the auditorium. Groups and families will be seated in pods.

Symphony conductor Rob Seebacher said the performers have waited on Saturday night for months.

“We were a little rusty when we back to start on Tuesday, but within five, ten minutes, we were home again,” Seebacher said. “It was a very emotional moment, and we get to take this music and give it to our community.”

Tickets for the performance can be purchased at the door or on the symphony’s website.