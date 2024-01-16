JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City has suspended solid waste collection due to treacherous, icy road conditions, and the city says services may not resume for several days depending on weather.

“Our first priority is to the crews collecting solid waste,” Solid Waste Manager Hal Crawford said in a news release. “When their safety and the safety of other motorists is assured, we will resume service to the customer.”

With temperatures expected to fall throughout Tuesday and stay low through the workweek, the department may not resume service for several days.

“When they do, crews will have an increased workload and will work to restore service as efficiently and reliably as possible,” the release said.

Information about various weather-related closures and service changes is available at the city’s website, which provides updates and announcements or on Facebook or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/cojctn.

The City of Kingsport also announced its solid waste services are being delayed Tuesday.