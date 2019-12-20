Johnson City submits ‘corrective action plan’ addressing chlorine release that killed more than 2,000 fish

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s Water and Sewer Department submitted a corrective action plan Friday in a mandated followup to a Nov. 5 chlorine release that killed fish along a nearly three-mile stretch of Brush Creek and the Watauga River. The release came from a storm drain at the city’s Dalewood Drive Water Treatment Plant.

The plan, filed with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), outlines steps the water department has taken and will take. Those actions include having disconnected a drain that led from the plant’s bleaching facility to a storm drain manhole instead of the sanitary sewer. That drain has been disconnected from the manhole, plugged and sealed.

A dead fish found during a TWRA survey of Brush Creek and the Watauga River following the chlorine spill.

The plan also says the city will discuss donating $10,235 to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) to offset costs of TWRA’s fish kill investigation. Typically, that amount would be included in any fine TDEC would levy in a case like this. The plan states the department will contact TWRA’s Rob Lindbom in January to discuss a donation.

The plan also says the department will “conduct routine sampling of Brush Creek to monitor and document the health and recovery of the stream between the Watauga Water Treatment Plant site and the Watauga River.” That stretch spans about two miles.

The plan says the city will work with Weideman & Singleton, the engineer on the original design of the bleach facility, “to design an effective long term solution for the drain system at the bleach facility. This solution will be self-contained and not connected to either the storm or sanitary sewer.”