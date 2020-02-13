Johnson City students participate in spelling bee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ten Johnson City school students went head to head in a spelling bee on Wednesday.

The winner: 8th grader Bianca Cielo from Liberty Bell Middle School. She took home the crown by correctly spelling the word “discover.”

Cara Haynes of Mountain View Elementary and Alexis Bayard of Southside Elementary tied for runner-up.

Cielo can now apply to compete in the state spelling bee in Knoxville later this year.

The participants included students in 4th to 8th grade from Liberty Bell, Indian Trail, Woodland, Towne Acres, South Side, North Side, Mountain View, Lake Ridge, Fairmont, and Cherokee schools.

The spelling bee was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Johnson City.