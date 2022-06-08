JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – More than 150 students are learning valuable career skills while taking part in a Johnson City summer camp.

STEAM Camp (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) is helping students learn while taking part in fun activities at Northside Elementary School. Students taking part are encouraged to hone their talents to pursue careers in STEAM.

“We need more diversity of thought, more people coming up with these great ideas,” said STEAM Camp coordinator Carleton Lyon. “Students starting young, they start the problem-solving, start the engineering thought and hopefully move into those jobs.”

Students at the camp have observed insects and made diagrams of body parts. They have also taken part in multiple engineering projects.