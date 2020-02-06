Johnson City spent $350K on new computers after ransomware attack

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — City officials say they spent $350,000 on new computers after a ransomware attack that was discovered in October last year.

According to the city, $125,000 was already in the budget for computer replacements as is the case every year.

The cost includes computers, laptops, Cisco Umbrella, and new dual authentication tools.

The city confirmed it had to replace 310 computers as a result of the attack. City officials say they are about to add a cybersecurity expert to their team as well.