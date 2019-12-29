Johnson City Simply Mac employee arrested for theft

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police have arrested a 36-year-old employee of Simply Mac at The Mall at Johnson City, for theft over $10,000.

Robert Swatzell, 36, of Elizabethton, was arrested Sunday after an employee at Simply Mac noticed a total of 26 items had been taken out of the inventory and could not be accounted for, according to the police report.

The report stated that the approximate total value of the items was $19, 000. The items included 20 iPhones, a Macbook, two iPads, cables, and a case.

During the officers’ investigation, the report says they noticed Swatzell “had been performing unusual tasks in the store recently.”

The employee who alerted the authorities to the theft, confronted Swatzell after police handed him a complete list of the stolen items.

It was then that Swatzell “admitted to having taken the items,” the report stated.

Swatzell was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Detention Center. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 Bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.