Johnson City siblings charged with murder in mother’s death

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City brother and sister are facing murder charges in connection with their mother’s death.

A Washington County grand jury on Thursday indicted Michael Murray, 40, and Karen Murray, 45, on charges of first-degree murder, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says an investigation launched in August 2019 determined that Michael and Karen Murray were responsible for the abuse and neglect that resulted in the death of their disabled mother, Sheila June Murray, who was hospitalized before she died.

Michael and Karen Murray were arrested Thursday afternoon and booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

The investigation involved the TBI, Johnson City Police Department, and Adult Protective Services.