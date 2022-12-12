JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police in the Tri-Cities treated kids to a big shopping spree for annual Shop with a Cop events.

Officers stormed the Walmart on Browns Mill Road in Johnson City for the big night. JCPD Major Brian Rice said this year is the largest event yet due to the greater need for help this holiday season.

85 kids got a chance to spend $150 Monday, but that’s not all of the help this program will dole out this holiday season.

Any child who lives with already-connected kids will also get gifts and clothing, Rice said.

“Shop with a Cop is not funded by the police department,” Rice said. “It’s all funded through the generosity of donors. And without the donors, without the members of our community donating their money, it just simply couldn’t happen.”

75 food boxes will also be sent home to their families.

Each shopper was paired with a police officer from a participating agency for a walk through Candyland Christmas at Founders Park, a police escort and a shopping spree:

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

ETSU Campus Police

Kingsport Police Department

Johnson City Police Department

Despite the chaos of kids, the event is a highlight for repeat shoppers and police officers.

“In police work, you know, we deal with the good, the bad and the ugly every day,” Rice said. “Tonight, there’s no bad and there’s no ugly.

“So this is my favorite event of the whole year. Enjoy seeing the kids and joy, hearing the laughter and joy, seeing the smiles in the police officers.”

Rice said he will be shopping in Jonesborough’s Shop with a Cop, which happens Wednesday.

