Johnson City shooting suspect arrested in Washington County, Va.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Johnson City was arrested in Virginia.

The Johnson City Police Department says Randall Garner, 32 of Johnson City, was arrested by the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Garner is accused of shooting a man on East Chestnut Street in Johnson City last weekend.

Authorities extradited Garner on Friday and booked him into the Washington County, Tennessee Detention Center.

Johnson City police have charged Garner with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated burglary, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.