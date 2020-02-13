Johnson City Senior Services offering class on how to spot scams

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department wants to help seniors avoid getting scammed.

Senior Services will offer a class for those 50 years and older in which participants will learn how to protect themselves from scammers.

The class will cover topics like why scam prevention is important, why scammers target older adults, how to protect yourself, and how to report apparent scams.

The class will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Park Community Center (510 Bert St.). You can register in person at MPCC or by calling 423-434-6237.