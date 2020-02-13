1  of  2
Breaking News
Sullivan County constables indicted on assault, misconduct charges Elizabethton PD: Gunshots heard at Elizabethton motel ‘apparent suicide’, one person dead

Johnson City Senior Services offering class on how to spot scams

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department wants to help seniors avoid getting scammed.

Senior Services will offer a class for those 50 years and older in which participants will learn how to protect themselves from scammers.

The class will cover topics like why scam prevention is important, why scammers target older adults, how to protect yourself, and how to report apparent scams.

The class will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Park Community Center (510 Bert St.). You can register in person at MPCC or by calling 423-434-6237.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss