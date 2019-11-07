Johnson City Senior Chorale and local organizations join together to perform ‘Home of the Brave’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A musical celebration this weekend combines the talents of Johnson City’s Senior Chorale community band and area churches and organizations.

The groups join forces to present “Home of the Brave.”

About 120 performers will join together for the free event.

The performance will be held at the Memorial Park Community Center on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m.

The event also highlights the contribution to the arts Johnson City Parks and Recreation makes through their community centers.

Adults 50 and older are invited to join the Senior Chorale, which meets weekly September through December and March through May to learn and perform music.

For more information, call 423-434-6237.