Johnson City seeking to hire new firefighters with incentives

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City is looking to hire new firefighters and plans to offer incentives to successful applicants.

According to a release from the city, the hiring process will start on Monday, August 2.

The hiring process begins with the Firefighter Examination, and registration for the test will be accepted from August 2 through September 3.

The release states trainees will get 12 weeks of paid training via the Northeast Regional Fire Training School.

“New firefighters will be assigned to one of three shifts and will be on duty for 24 hours every other day for five days, after which they will be off for four days before the schedule repeats,” the release states. “Firefighters typically work nine or 10 days per month. Starting trainee pay for firefighters is $36,505.80 and moves to $38,305.36 after completion of the probationary period.”

The following incentives will be available for successful applicants based on their roles:

Tennessee Certified Firefighter I $1,200 incentive

Tennessee EMT (Basic) $1,350 incentive

Tennessee EMT (Advanced) $1,350 incentive

Anyone hoping to register for the examination must be at least 18 years old by September 18 and have earned a high school diploma or GED.

To learn more about the requirements and roles, click here.