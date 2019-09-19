Johnson City Sears closing in early 2020

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Sears have announced they will be closing the Johnson City store in the coming months.

A spokesperson for Sears sent the following statement:

“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Sears store in Johnson City, Tennessee. The liquidation sale is expected to begin in mid-October and the store is planned to close by mid-January. We encourage customers to continue shopping on Sears.com for all their product needs.” Sears

The Sears location in Kingsport was demolished in October 2018 to make way for other retail opportunities in the area.

No further information was immediately available about the Johnson City store’s closing.