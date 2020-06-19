Johnson City Schools undergoing building projects to help with growing student population

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The Johnson City Schools Board of Education is discussing numerous current and future construction projects that will allow its schools to make room for its evergrowing student population.

The building projects comprise of seven schools expected to be completely done by 2022-2023.

Pheben Kassahun has an update about one of the projects scheduled to be completed before this fall.

Gone are the days Liberty Bell Middle School students will have to eat lunch and watch games in a building that is on the other side of campus.

“Students will not have to leave the building to go to gym and to the cafeteria to eat after the school building is completed. It also allows the city to fully use Freedom Hall for other activities and programiming that the city would like to ring in,” Johnson City Schools superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett said.

The new construction is $40,000 square feet and will allow 1300 students in the gymnasium and about 350 in the cafeteria.

Johnson City Facilities Management Department director, Randy Trivette said, “That will give them an opportunity to have middle school athletic events, also to do their phys ed and have their lunch and breakfast in the school.

The $10 million project is only one step of many for expanding Johnson City Shools’ only middle school.

Dr. Barnett said, “We have continued increase in our enrollment in Johnson City Schools. We have three elementary schools that are scheduled to have bids and to start construction.”

Indian Trail Intermediate School will soon be the city’s second middle school.

“We’re converting 16 classes there into 16 science labs, building an addition onto the back of it, 5600 square-foot addition for storage for phys ed and different other school needs for storage,” Trivette said.

Dr. Barnett said, “Will allow for additional growth in those areas. We’ve seen growth in those parts of the city and for our fifth graders to return to our elementary schools in 2022-2023.”