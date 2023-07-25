JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Schools held its annual tech academy at Science Hill High School Tuesday.

The academy consists of sessions throughout the day to train educators in multiple forms of technology.

Sessions are taught by teachers and vendors and cover platforms and tools used by Johnson City Schools.

During the academy, teachers were trained in tools like Google Jamboard, Adobe Express and Canva, Frax, EverFi, Reflex and BrainPop.

The opening session was held at 8:30 a.m. in the Science Hill Auditorium. The sessions continue through 3:45 p.m.