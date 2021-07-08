Johnson City Schools to welcome back students on Aug. 4 for 2021-22 school year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools will welcome back students for the 2021–22 school year on Aug. 4.

The school system announced that the first day will be a full day for students and face coverings will remain optional, as approved by the School Board on May 4.

“We are looking forward to welcoming back students for a great school year,” Superintendent Steve Barnett said in a release. “We are so proud of our teachers, students and families who successfully navigated through a challenging 2020-2021 school year. We look forward to continuing to build on the successes we had last year and providing high-level instruction for all of our students.”

Parents who need to register their students can go ahead and do so as school offices are open throughout the summer.

The school system encourages parents to check their school’s website for office hours, open house information, and school supply lists. Information will be posted before the week of July 19.