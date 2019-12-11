Johnson City Schools to introduce telemedicine service in 2020

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools has partnered with Ballad Health to bring telemedicine to all city schools in 2020.

The school system says a health care provider will be able to remotely examine a student’s ears and throat and even listen to their heart and lungs with a stethoscope. A camera will allow for close-up examinations of rashes and moles.

School nurses will be able to perform tests for flu and strep throat on-site.

“We are excited about offering the virtual health program in our schools and we believe that the program will assist our students to maximize their learning time in the classroom by maintaining good health,” Supervisor of Safety and Mental Health Dr. Greg Wallace said in a news release Wednesday. “It will also be a convenient way for students to have increased access to medical professionals without leaving the school campus, which will be helpful to not only the student, but also the parents and guardians.”

If a student falls ill while at school, the child will be sent to the school nurse who will follow a protocol for notifying parents and determining if the child should be examined by a medical provider. Parents will have the option of being present during the examination. If a parent can’t be present, they will be contacted with a follow-up on the examination and notified of any prescription that will need to be picked up at the pharmacy.

Johnson City Schools says the service is not intended to replace a child’s primary care provider.

Parents will need to fill out paperwork before their child can be examined using the new service. Those forms can be viewed on the school system’s website.