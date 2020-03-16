Johnson City Schools to be closed until April 6 due to virus concerns

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Schools announced on Monday they will be closed until April 6.

After a statement was released from Governor Bill Lee urging all schools to close, the district decided to close along with all extra-curricular activities.

Johnson City Schools are currently on spring break, but the administration said in a release that they are working on plans to provide child care, meals, counseling and instructional resources available for staff and students throughout the closure.

Those plans will be released to the public when they are made available.

All educare sites will remain open, as of Monday. Staff and students at those sites will have daily temperature screenings and practice proper procedures.

