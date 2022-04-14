JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Twelve teachers within the Johnson City School System were awarded more than $18,000 in grants on Thursday.

Every year, the Mooneyhan Family Foundation supplies funding to the Johnson City School Board Foundation to in turn fund grants that are written by teachers.

“They don’t know we’re coming, it’s really fun to surprise them in their classrooms and let them know they’re going to get the materials that they’ve been hoping for,” said Mary Craig Hart from the Mooneyhan Family Foundation.

The grants will help pay for books, technology, supplies and other projects that teachers create.