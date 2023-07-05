JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City Schools teacher was appointed to the Tennessee State Board of Education by Governor Bill Lee, the board announced Wednesday.

Courtesy of the Tennessee State Board of Education

Krissi McInturff, a sixth-grade teacher at Indian Trail Middle School, will join the board at the August quarterly meeting and will serve on the State Board of Education through March 31, 2028. She will be a representative for Tennessee’s first Congressional District.

McInturff has been a Tennessee public school teacher for 15 years and has served as a Washington County’s TNCORE Learning Leader, chaired various school committees and was named the 2015 Washington County Teacher of the Year.

“We are delighted to welcome Mrs. McInturff as our newest member of the state board. As a current TN teacher and education leader, she will bring an important perspective to state-level policy discussions,” said Dr. Sara Morrison, executive director of the State Board of Education.

The Tennessee State Board of Education includes 11 members, each representing the diversity of the state.