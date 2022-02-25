JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Schools officials said that some students may have still been on school campuses during an inmate escape Tuesday at Freedom Hall Civic Center.

Three inmates of the Johnson City Detention Facility escaped from a work detail doing custodial work at Freedom Hall, which sits right next to Science Hill High School and Liberty Bell Middle School.

The search is still active are the missing inmates – Breanna Fleenor, Mary Dunn and Kayla Pierson.

Johnson City police investigators have not yet confirmed the exact time of escape, but said the department was notified by the detention facility at 5:35 p.m.

Johnson City Schools Supervisor of Safety and Mental Health Greg Wallace said the district learned of the escape around the same time. He said some students may have still been on campus around 5:30.

“School’s out at 2:40, so we didn’t have regular classes,” Wallace said. “There probably were some sporting events, depending on conditioning. They sometimes run on-campus, off-campus, so there may have been students around at that time.”

Wallace said Johnson City Schools no longer uses Freedom Hall facilities, so students would not have been inside that building.

The district did not send any notification to parents because it was believed the inmates were long gone from the scene.

Johnson City police said they have received no tips on the inmates’ locations.

The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office said they have not received tips either on the stolen vehicle case, in which the three inmates are persons of interest.

Brianna Fleenor had been charged with felony possession of a firearm and malicious wounding following a Bristol, Virginia shooting that left a man injured in 2021.

Fleenor was housed in the Johnson City Detention Facility, which houses minimum security inmates who are eligible for work detail.

A Johnson City spokesperson told News Channel 11 that Fleenor was listed as a minimum security inmate by the Tennessee Department of Corrections stemming from methamphetamine charges.

The spokesperson said the TDOC security classifications are determined by convictions in the State of Tennessee. Her felony charges were in Bristol, Virginia which allowed her to be on the work detail.

City officials said they are now reviewing their policies to see if they need to make any changes.

News Channel 11 reached out to TDOC about the security classification policy, but did not hear back.