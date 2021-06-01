Johnson City Schools release schedule for summer feeding program

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Schools has announced plans for this summer’s feeding program.

The program starts June 3 and provides breakfast and lunches on Monday-Friday through July 16.

The meals are free and available to any child 18 and younger.

A release from JCS states there will also be available meals at a car pick-up at Cherokee Elementary from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. each weekday.

All students enrolled in JCS’ summer learning program will also be provided with breakfast, lunch and a snack each day.

The following schedule for meals was provided in the release:

LUNCH STOP TIME 
BELMONT AND WASHINGTON 11:05 
CLARK MANOR MAIN OFFICE 1725 NATHANIEL 11:10 
BIG VALLEY 11:15 
800 SWADLEY (BEAVER HOLLOW) 11:15 
KINGSTON SPRINGS APTS 11:15 
LAKEWOOD VILLAGE 11:20 
1319 BELL RIDGE 11:20 
BELL RIDGE 11:20 
BLUERIDGE POOL AREA 11:30 
PINECREST VILLAGE 11:30 
KEYSTONE REC CENTER 11:30 
SOUTHRIDGE ESTATES 3121 W .WALNUT 11:35 
MEMORIAL PARK COMMUNITY CENTER PARKING LOT 11:35 
TYLER APTS MAIN OFFICE/LAUNDROMAT 11:40 
HERITAGE PARK & BLUERIDGE DR 11:40 
HERITAGE PARK MAIN OFFICE 11:40 
TIMBERLAKE AND OAKSTONE APTS 11:45 
FRANCIS AND WILSON 11:45 
WILSON AND UNIVERSITY PARKWAY 11:48 
JEFFERSON VILLAS 11:50 
216 HIGHLAND 11:52 
GIBSON RIDGE APTS 11:53 
WHITNEY AND LAMONT 11:55 
SANDY AND MINT HILL 12:00

Parents are encouraged to follow JCS on social media and on the school district website for updates.

