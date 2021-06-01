Johnson City Schools release schedule for summer feeding program

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Schools has announced plans for this summer’s feeding program.
The program starts June 3 and provides breakfast and lunches on Monday-Friday through July 16.
The meals are free and available to any child 18 and younger.
A release from JCS states there will also be available meals at a car pick-up at Cherokee Elementary from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. each weekday.
All students enrolled in JCS’ summer learning program will also be provided with breakfast, lunch and a snack each day.
The following schedule for meals was provided in the release:
|LUNCH STOP
|TIME
|BELMONT AND WASHINGTON
|11:05
|CLARK MANOR MAIN OFFICE 1725 NATHANIEL
|11:10
|BIG VALLEY
|11:15
|800 SWADLEY (BEAVER HOLLOW)
|11:15
|KINGSTON SPRINGS APTS
|11:15
|LAKEWOOD VILLAGE
|11:20
|1319 BELL RIDGE
|11:20
|BELL RIDGE
|11:20
|BLUERIDGE POOL AREA
|11:30
|PINECREST VILLAGE
|11:30
|KEYSTONE REC CENTER
|11:30
|SOUTHRIDGE ESTATES 3121 W .WALNUT
|11:35
|MEMORIAL PARK COMMUNITY CENTER PARKING LOT
|11:35
|TYLER APTS MAIN OFFICE/LAUNDROMAT
|11:40
|HERITAGE PARK & BLUERIDGE DR
|11:40
|HERITAGE PARK MAIN OFFICE
|11:40
|TIMBERLAKE AND OAKSTONE APTS
|11:45
|FRANCIS AND WILSON
|11:45
|WILSON AND UNIVERSITY PARKWAY
|11:48
|JEFFERSON VILLAS
|11:50
|216 HIGHLAND
|11:52
|GIBSON RIDGE APTS
|11:53
|WHITNEY AND LAMONT
|11:55
|SANDY AND MINT HILL
|12:00
Parents are encouraged to follow JCS on social media and on the school district website for updates.