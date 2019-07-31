Johnson City schools push for new technology in year four of digital transformation plan

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The days of only pen and paper in the classroom are rapidly becoming a thing of the past.

“98 to 99 percent of my class is all done electronically, on the computer,” says Mike Crumley, a Design Communications teacher at Science Hill High School.

For even the youngest of students, technology is making waves for new learning and new ideas.

“I think it’s rapidly changing because that’s the nature of our society right now,” says Ann Graves, a science teacher at Science Hill.

As part of a digital transformation plan, Johnson City Schools are constantly working to evolve classroom technology to keep up with the times.

New tech in the halls of Johnson City schools will work to get students more involved.

“We are excited to use technology such as Nearpod and Flipgrid,” says Mr. Crumley. “One of the new programs we are going to be using at Science Hill is Hapara. That allows the teacher to interact with the students in a digital citizen learning environment.”

“Flipgrid is one of my favorite things, I use it for pre-lab and post lab,” says Ms. Graves. “It would be nice to challenge my students to put together a podcast.”

Hundreds of Johnson City teachers got a lesson of their own on technology ahead of the 2019 school year at the fourth annual Tech and Innovation Academy.

“Kids have a communication device in their hands when they are three years old. Why not take that learning strategy or learning technique and apply it so they are actually focusing on learning and not juts watching a video on YouTube,” says Crumley.

Teachers strive to show their peers what is working for them in the classroom so others can begin to implement it across the hall.

“The way students learn and the way they engage and the devices and technology they use has changed and our teachers are wanting to stay abreast of those changes. We really have a growth mindset in Johnson City schools, not a fixed mindset, about being able to embrace new technology and use it in the classrooms to meet our students where they come to us at,” says Dr. David Timbs, Supervisor of Secondary and Instructional Technology.