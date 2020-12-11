Johnson City Schools officials discuss opening ‘a fully online school’ for 2021-2022 school year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Johnson City Schools are discussing the possibility of opening a “fully online school as a 12th school for the 2021-2022 school year. “

That announcement came in a release from school officials Friday afternoon, citing that a small group of school leaders, teachers and principals met last week to discuss the online school.

Pictured: Tom Murray, Director of Innovation for Future Ready Schools

The discussion about the online school was led by consultant Tom Murray, pictured above, who serves as the director of innovation for Future Ready Schools.

Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said in part, “This session will jumpstart our plans as we look at programs that have been successful and work on creating a program that will be successful for our students.”

According to a release from Johnson City Schools, “Currently, there are approximately 2,000 Johnson City Schools’ students participating in the district’s full remote offering.”

As for the next step in developing an online school in Johnson City, “Going forward, the district will create a timeline for the winter, spring, and summer that will include surveys of stakeholders, selection of teachers, professional development, and marketing for the new virtual school,” according to the release.