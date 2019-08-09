Johnson City Schools: No water sources test above acceptable lead levels

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Schools says no water sources on school campuses tested above acceptable levels for lead contamination.

The school system announced on Friday that water testing was conducted over the summer and that none of the sources tested above 15 parts-per-billion.

State law now requires school districts to test for lead in drinking water at schools, although Johnson City Schools says it started testing before it was required.

According to the law, if a source tests between 15 and 20 parts-per-billion, the school system must continue to test that source until levels are less than 15 ppb. If a source tests above 20 ppb, the system must notify parents and remove the water source.

This comes just days after Kingsport City Schools confirmed that 13 water sources across five schools tested positive for lead levels more than 15 ppb.

Johnson City Schools say it will test water sources again on a bi-annual basis as required by law.

