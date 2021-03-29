Johnson City Schools launches app for latest news and events

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Schools has launched an app to keep students and parents informed about the district’s latest news and events.

According to a press release, the app allows the user to go into user settings and select which schools the user wants to view, as well as add events from the schools’ calendar to the users’ calendar.

There is also a section under quick links where the user can find a lunch menu, COVID-19 dashboard and a tip line.

“Johnson City Schools will continue to use School Messenger as our emergency notification system,” the release said. “To ensure you are receiving those text messages, please text Y or Yes to 67587 from the phone number on record with your school to opt-in to receiving emergency notification messages.”

The app is available on the Apple App store and Google Play store.