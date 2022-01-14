Johnson City Schools increases substitute teacher pay rates

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Board of Education on Friday voted unanimously to increase substitute teacher pay rates throughout the school system.

Beginning on Jan. 21, substitute pay for retired teachers will increase to $110 daily, and all other substitutes will see $80 daily — up from $100 and $70 daily, respectively.

Teachers from other districts returning to the classroom to substitute within the Johnson City Schools system will need to provide experience verification and proof they are a retired teacher, according to the recommendation documents.