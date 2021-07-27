Johnson City Schools hosts Teacher Tech Academy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Schools is set to host Teacher Tech Academy in a effort to let educators share tools and techniques with each other.

According to Assistant Principal of Fairmont Elementary School, Aaron Wood, after 18 months of teaching from home and in person, teachers have discovered many new ways of providing material to students. He states this will be a great opportunity for that new information to be shared between educators.

The academy will take place on Tuesday July 27 and will run all day long at multiple locations.