Johnson City Schools holding Stuff the Bus event to collect school supplies for students in need

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools Homeless Education Program is hosting a Stuff the Bus event to collect school supplies for students in need ahead of the 2021–22 school year.
Stuff the Bus will begin on May 14 and end on July 7.
The school system says a bus will travel to collect donations from the community.
Items being collected include:
- Wide ruled composition notebooks (no spiral)
- Wide ruled paper
- Blue/red pens
- Earbuds
- Dry erase markers
- Scotch tape
- Glue sticks
- Pencils
- Crayola crayons
- Markers
- Colored pencils
- Highlighters
- Backpacks
- Zipper pencil pouches/pencil boxes
- Scissors (Fiskars style)
For more information, contact Homeless Education Coordinator Sydnee DeBusk at DeBuskS@jcschools.org.