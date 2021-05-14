Johnson City Schools holding Stuff the Bus event to collect school supplies for students in need

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools Homeless Education Program is hosting a Stuff the Bus event to collect school supplies for students in need ahead of the 2021–22 school year.

Stuff the Bus will begin on May 14 and end on July 7.

The school system says a bus will travel to collect donations from the community.

Items being collected include:

Wide ruled composition notebooks (no spiral)

Wide ruled paper

Blue/red pens

Earbuds

Dry erase markers

Scotch tape

Glue sticks

Pencils

Crayola crayons

Markers

Colored pencils

Highlighters

Backpacks

Zipper pencil pouches/pencil boxes

Scissors (Fiskars style)

For more information, contact Homeless Education Coordinator Sydnee DeBusk at DeBuskS@jcschools.org.