JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Schools combined Black History Month with a day dedicated to showcasing teachers’ use of technology.

Tuesday was “Digital Learning Day” at Towne Acres Elementary. 4th-grade students worked through different stations learning about technological advancements made by people of color.

Students then partnered with others to create digital class pictures.

“We’ve responded really well to that and got the right tools in the kids’ hands, so we want to continue to grow in that way,” said Town Acres 3rd-grade teacher Chad Moore. “So today we’re just highlighting how we use technology in the district and how that impacts our kids.”

Storm Team 11 meteorologist Alex Williams also took part in Digital Learning Day at Towne Acres. Alex spoke with students about the use of technology in weather forecasting.