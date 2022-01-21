Johnson City Schools grieving after death of teacher

(This above is a photo taken of Jenny Turner for ABC Tri-Cities’ Educator of the Week feature in 2017.)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local school district is mourning the loss of one of its educators.

A post from the Science Hill Athletics Department asked the community for prayers after the passing of Jenny Turner.

A spokesperson for Johnson City Schools (JCS) said Jenny Turner was a teacher at Town Acres Elementary School, but she had been on a leave of absence during the 2021-2022 school year to assist family members.

The post from Science Hill Athletics states she was the wife of Keith Turner, the school’s athletic director.

“Mrs. Turner was an adamant supporter of our athletes and students,” the post reads. “She was a wonderful teacher and a bright light for so many people and students in our community.”

In 2017, Jenny Turner was recognized as an Educator of the Week on ABC Tri-Cities. At the time, she said creating a family atmosphere in her classroom and instilling a love of learning were her main goals as a teacher.

JCS did not provide any further details regarding Turner’s death.