JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Leaders with Johnson City Schools provided an update on an improvement project to Indian Trail Middle School’s football field and track.

Johnson City Schools’ Supervisor of Instruction and Middle Schools Todd Barnett told news Channel 11 that the football field is complete, but more work is left to do on the track.

“The football field and the track facilities project at Indian Trail is moving along quite well,” he said. “For the most part, we’re almost finished with the football field part of the project; just a few minor things we still need to get finished, just for the track. We look to be starting construction on our new track, eight-lane track, probably in April.”

Barnett said Johnson City Schools hopes to have everything completed and in place to welcome students with a brand new track and field at the beginning of the 2024 school year.