JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Virtual Academy will no longer operate after a decision was made by the Johnson City Board of Education Monday night.

A release from the school district states that due to declining interest and enrollment, the virtual academy will be resolved. When the online school began in the 2021-2022 school year, Johnson City Schools reports there were 160 students enrolled. However, heading into the upcoming school year, only 23 middle school and 60 high school students were enrolled.

Johnson City Schools leaders stressed that an online option will still be available to families in the school district through Pearson.

The Pearson model allows students to still be enrolled in Johnson City Schools and provides certified teachers for online instruction. The school district will also have a “student success coordinator” based out of Topper Academy to be available to aid families using the Pearson option.

“We believe that this new proposed path could actually expand options for families while also bringing students back under the Liberty Bell Middle School and Science Hill High School umbrellas,” said Johnson City Schools Supervisor of Secondary and Instructional Technology David Timbs in the release. “The Pearson Virtual Option is both efficient in terms of cost and allows us to maintain personal contact and control with our students who will remain our students and not be enrolled in an online academy.”