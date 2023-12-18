JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools finished its first semester with its new care counselor program.

Staff say counselors have offered an additional layer of support for students.

The school district has hired 16 therapists and has placed them in all levels of schools. They are meant to offer social, emotional, and mental support for students.

“High school is a lot, as we all know,” Science Hill care counselor Susan Turner said. “Science Hill is a humongous school.”

“If you’re feeling down, or you need a moment, [students] know to come here.”

Science Hill has three care counselors on staff. Turner said they see multiple students a day and have a caseload of about 30–40 students. She said the students are big fans of the counselors, especially the seniors.

“Our seniors are like, ‘We wish you all were here earlier. Why didn’t you come when we first started?'” Turner said. “But, then that lets us know how we need to better handle our freshman, our incoming freshmen and moving forward.”

Last school year, the school system had a contract with Frontier Health. Science Hill had one therapist.

“By being employees of Science Hill High School, Johnson City Schools, they’re here all day,” principal Josh Carter said. “So, they’ve had other opportunities to be in the building in different places other than their office. So, our students have been able to see them, get to know them, find out who they are, become more comfortable with them.”

Carter said care counselors take some of the load off traditional counselors who help with mental health guidance along with academic assistance and college and career readiness. Turner said traditional counselors have caseloads of hundreds of students.

She said being employed by the school district allows for more collaboration between teachers and care counselors regarding students’ well-being.