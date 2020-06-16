Johnson City Schools’ Bookworm Mobile hits the street for first time this summer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Schools’ Bookworm Mobile rolled down the road for the first time this summer.

The mobile book and meal unit is in it’s fifth year delivering meals and reading materials to Johnson City Schools students.

The program only served 14 children in its first year.

This summer, it’s expected to serve over 700.

“It’s just such a blessing to be able to give them something that, you know, just a little gift from the schools and show them that we care. especially right now when they’ve been out of school so long, they need that contact. They need somebody who is showing them that outside of their homes, we still care about you and we’re excited to help you read,” said Bookworm Mobile coordinator Dr. Ali Gardenhour.

You can see the Bookworm Mobile’s schedule and learn about book donations right now by clicking this link.