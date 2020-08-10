Johnson City Schools BOE approves plan to allow fall sports to proceed, players to sign waiver

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Schools Board of Education Monday voted to approve all sports this upcoming fall.

Th board voted 5 for and 2 against fall sports.

The board voted unanimously to approve amendments to the original motion to approve contact sports in the fall.

Board Chairman Tim Belisle said that allowing for contact sports is inconsistent since the board is not allowing for students to be in the classroom.

The motion as amended will permit all fall sports to proceed by TSSAA guidelines, to sign a form and include all fall sports. — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) August 10, 2020

The board also voted unanimously that students will be required to sign a waiver before playing sports to follow the TSSAA guidelines or won’t be allowed to play.

Johnson City Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett said he received a great deal of feedback from the community regarding all fall sports, adding how much he appreciated it.

Crowd size was brought up as a concern.

Board Member Jonathan Kinnick moved that the board approve a plan for all fall contact sports.

Less than 50 percent of attendees will be permitted, according to the plan, with two seats in between families. Seats will also be assigned.

Athletic Director Turner says modifications can be made to the stadium to allow for more capacity than expected. — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) August 10, 2020

Board member Robert Williams said he only had one person reach out asking to not have fall sports. He believes this plan can work and the kids deserve for them to at least try to have fall sports.

Board Member Kathy Hall made a motion that contact sports continue as long as only direct contacts of players are permitted to attend. That measure failed to gain a second.

She added that she did not want to support the approved measure due to crowd size.

Board chair Tim Belisle addressed the crowd telling them that only fall sports would be impacted by tonight’s decision and that it was later in the agenda. No one left the room. — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) August 10, 2020

The school board Chairman Belisle addressed the social-distanced crowd at the beginning of the meeting, telling them that only fall sports would be impacted by the board’s decision, no other seasonal sports.

Public comment has begun at the Johnson City Board of Education Meeting. The room is full with social distancing measures. pic.twitter.com/IAHKs95EVX — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) August 10, 2020

A meeting will be held on Wednesday to discuss live-streaming school events to limit crowd sizes.

