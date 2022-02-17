JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Last month, the Johnson City Board of Education voted unanimously to increase pay for substitute teachers within the school system.

“They increased the pay to $110 for any retired teacher and then it went from $70 to $80 for those people who are not retired,” Johnson City Schools HR Director Lee Patterson explained.

That pay bump went into effect on Jan. 21.

In that short amount of time, Lee says the interest in substitute teacher training has increased only slightly. But, she expects that interest will continue to grow.

“I anticipate that as our trainings go on that we’ll have more people,” she said.

The process to become a substitute teacher in the Johnson City School system is fairly simple.

“They have to complete an online application, that can be accessed through our website,” Lee said. “They have to have a background check, a TBI/FBI fingerprint background check, which we can do here in our office. Then they have to go through a four-hour training.”

Lee added that a high school diploma or GED is also required.

After that training session, individuals are immediately cleared to begin filling in as a substitute.

“After our last substitute training, I had three people that I needed and I called three people the afternoon of the training and asked them if they could come the next day and they showed up,” Lee said. “So, they were ready to go.”

Lee shared that many of the more recent trainees seem to be taking on an increased volume of substitute assignments. But, she says that any additional bodies, no matter the number or amount of assignments they take, are welcomed relief.

“Oh, they’re extremely important, even if they pick up one or two or three, four jobs, absolutely it helps us cover a classroom,” she said.

Liberty Bell Middle School principal Dr. Holly Flora echoed that same statement.

“Substitute positions that are filled keep us at full capacity and being able to service all students as we hope,” Flora said.

At least one of Wednesday’s trainees, however, said it is not the money that drew him to fill out a substitute teacher application.

“I’m around the school a lot and I always hear, ‘We need subs, we need subs,'” Bill Gilliam said. “And so I said – how do I become a sub?”

The man, known as Coach Gilliam, assists with the girl’s basketball and football teams at Science Hill High School. He explained that this decision was about assisting the students off the court, as well as on it.

“I wanted to do it to help the school system,” he said. “I look forward to it and being part of it.”

The opportunity could also provide Gilliam a shot at living out a kind of dream.

“I always wanted to be a school teacher,” Gilliam said. “I’m retired military and you know my mom was a school teacher for 37 years, and so it’s in my blood.”

For a full list of available Johnson City School positions, you can click here.