JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Schools in Johnson City are changing their grading scale to align with recent legislation.

According to a release from Johnson City Schools, the new grading scale will be implemented in grades 3-12 and be on a 10-point scale instead of a 7-point scale. The scale will be as follows:

A: 90-100

B: 80-89

C: 70-79

D: 60-69

F: 0-59

The move was made in an effort to provide more access to scholarships and align the high school grading scale wore with colleges and universities, according to the release.

“This new 10-point grading scale will not affect advanced coursework offering additional rigor points, as it will still be calculated with additional percentage points to calculate the semester average,” the release states.

The city Board of Education voted to change the city school system’s grading scale to align with legislation that was recently unanimously passed in the Tennesse legislature, SB 388 and HB 324.