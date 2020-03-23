Johnson City Schools administrators working curbside pick-up to issue learning essentials, first week of students working from home begins

Central office workers at both Liberty Bell Middle School and Science Hill High School are allowing students to pickup their Chromebooks and any other items that were left on Spring Break.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Students and teachers at Johnson City Schools are preparing for week one of working from home.

Courses will be taught through either learning packets or a web-based platform.

Parents and students were seen picking up learning essentials at Liberty bell Middle School, via curbside, Monday.

“It’s important to call us ahead of time because we’ve got three locations where lockers are located, so it allows us to run to those buildings, get the chromebook and bring it to have it here at the front so we can do curbside delivery for them so they don’t have to get outside of the car,” Dr. Donna Morgan said.

Dr. Donna Morgan is the principal at Liberty Bell. She, along with a small group of other members were making trips out of the middle school to give students their items.

They did so by creating social distancing and wearing masks and gloves.

Johnson City Schools students in grades 7 through 12 will start learning through a web-based platform called Canvas, after face-to-face learning was canceled due to the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Morgan said, “Teachers are getting their own laptops that they’ll be able to stay in communication with students.”

Monday was the final day for picking up materials.

“If they’re unable to get their Chromebook, on Thursday, we are going to have printed packets available for parents to swing by and pickup during our food distribution that’s going to be happening 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day,” Dr. Morgan said.

Starting Tuesday, March 24, the school district will have about 20 feeding sites that will model.

Officials will have three food service vans and two activity buses that will deliver food to areas in the community, according to Johnson City Schools.

Office hours will be held from 8 a.m. to 3p.m., on weekdays, for parents and students to call with questions.

“We’re going to miss our students, terribly. School is not school without our students and our teachers. Just encourage them to stay in tough with their teachers, do the work that we put together for them. Stay active, read as much as they can. Write. Just get on and do any of the activities that school’s have worked very hard to put together for them,” Dr. Morgan said. “We hope to see them again soon.”

Monday was the final day for students to pickup their Chromebooks, for those who called ahead. Students who missed out on picking up their necessities are asked to email Liberty Bell Middle school principal, Dr. Donna Morgan, at morgand@jcschools.dot.org.

According to the school system’s website, learning packets will be available for pickup on Thursday, March 26 at their home school. Online resources will be available by Wednesday, March 25.

These will be updated on a regular basis.