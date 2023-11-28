JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Salvation Army’s Johnson City Corps declared a ‘White Flag’ order on Tuesday, inviting people facing brutally cold temperatures to shelter inside their facility.

A white flag is not a sign of surrender for the Johnson City Corps of the Salvation Army. Instead, it’s an indicator of emergency capacity at their shelter locations. The White Flag order is typically launched when temperatures drop below 35 degrees.

Captain Benny Carringer, commanding officer of Johnson City’s Salvation Army, told News Channel 11 that the White Flag order will be in effect for the next few nights as the weather remains blistery cold.

“So we open our doors at 6 p.m. for folks to come in and to get a place to stay, a warm place to rest,” he said. “And then the next morning, of course, they can have breakfast.”

Carringer said the only thing they ask of people seeking shelter is that they bring any form of identification, and no questions are asked after that.

“Make sure you have some form of I.D. And we do not allow sex offenders to come in, but anyone else, we try to work with them. If they have family that they are trying to contact, we try to get them in touch with them as well.”

The Salvation Army said staff will assist people with contacting family members, if they wish, or moving to another facility.

“We want them to know that we’re here to support them. Even if they choose not to stay in our facility and they want to try to get back to a family member or another facility, then we try to orchestrate that with them as well.”

Carringer told News Channel 11 that if the Johnson City center reaches capacity, Salvation Army staff will help anyone needing shelter find placement at another nearby facility.

“We coordinate a way to get them to that facility so that they’re not on the streets so that we can help as many people as we can on any given night.”

The Johnson City Salvation Army is located downtown at 204 West Walnut Street.