JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Salvation Army is making its last push to reach its Red Kettle Campaign goal of $215,000.

The Salvation Army is currently $25,000 short.

“We’ll see a lot of people out shopping and so we’re just trying to encourage people to give so that we can reach that goal,” Benny Carringer, Johnson City Salvation Army captain, said.

The money raised from the Red Kettle Campaign helps support the programs the Salvation Army provides throughout the year.

“Allows us to provide utility assistance, rental assistance, food and security assistance, a shelter for those who need a place to lay their head, a place for veterans to lay their head,” Carringer said. “And all the other programs that the Salvation Army offers throughout the year, so that’s why this goal is very vital and very important that we meet it so that we can continue to serve and meet the increase.”

Carringer said they’ve seen an 18% increase in services needed just this Christmas season.

“This is the first quarter moving forward, you’re going to see around a 30 to 40% increase throughout the year, maybe even higher,” Carringer said. “And so this goal helps us be able to fully understand and help those throughout that increase as well.”

Carringer said services will not stop if the goal is not met.

“We just got to get creative of how we are going to fund those. And so that’s why we set this goal for the Red Kettle Campaign,” Carringer said. “It’s very important for us to help start the year off right, per se. That way we know where we’re going moving forward.”

“I’ll always say a dollar today day feeds a mouth in May, and that just shows you your impact.”

Throughout the bell-ringing season, businesses matched donations left in the kettle.

Multiple virtual ways to donate are also an option, including the Salvation Army’s website, and by using Apple and Google Pay. QR codes to scan are set up on the red kettle signs.

Carringer said the day before Christmas Eve will be a very busy shopping day and that’s the last day bell ringers will be collecting donations.

“When you pull into certain stores, you’re going to hear those bells ringing,” Carringer said. “So we’re just encouraging you to give, whatever you can give. Any change makes change. And so if you can only give a dollar, that’s great. If you can give more, that’s great. Whatever you can give to help us get closer to that goal, so that we can continue providing those essential services.”

Bell ringers will be out for the last day of the campaign on Saturday, December 23, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Kingsport Salvation Army is also still pushing to reach its goal of $125,000. It lacks $9,000.