JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities nonprofit broke ground Tuesday for its upcoming expansion.

The Salvation Army is slated to add a new facility to its current Johnson City location that will aim to connect veterans experiencing homelessness with tools and resources to help. The building will provide an extra 15 rooms with private beds, bathrooms and dressers.

“This just gives us an extra addition so that we can show them that although they are experiencing this rough patch in their life, they are appreciated, they are cared for, they are loved, but most of all, that they are wanted,” said Benny Carringer with the Salvation Army. “And we want to make sure that they can enjoy this space as much as possible.”

A $750,000 grant will help make the project possible.