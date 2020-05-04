Johnson City Ruby Tuesday’s closed, former general manager confirms

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Ruby Tuesday’s in Johnson City is closed permanently, the former general manager confirmed with News Channel 11 on Monday.

A sign on the door of the restaurant informed would-be patron’s of its closure, but didn’t elaborate if the restaurant would be closed for good. Former General Manager Courtney Riley confirmed that the location wouldn’t be reopening.

Ruby Tuesday’s website now lists the Morristown location as the closest active location to Johnson City.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the franchise for confirmation of a permanent closure.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.