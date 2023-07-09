JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City dedicated a road on Saturday to honor former Science Hill Coach and former Johnson City Mayor Bob May.

May served as Science Hill’s head football coach from 1986 until the 1991 season while also serving in various roles in the Johnson City School System.

He also served as vice mayor from 1995 to 1997, and mayor of Johnson City from 1997 to 1999.

The dedication ceremony featured speeches from those who coached alongside May, as well as those who played for him. Those who spoke sang May’s praises.

Photo by WJHL

“The thing that made him a good football coach, was that it was never about Bob.” said former Science Hill football player Jeff Blackburn.

“Like I said, I appreciate you, I love you, you and Mrs. Wanda,” said former Science Hill football player Dana Whiteside.

Johnson City’s current Mayor Todd Fowler said the dedication was a collective effort between both city and state leaders.

“There are a few people that approached me about doing this and one of them was Rusty [Crowe], our state senator, and he said, ‘We need to do this’,” said Fowler.

Mayor Fowler said that May was more than deserving of having a road named in his honor.

“He has influenced so many athletes and other coaches and children of those people, just with how great a person he was and how much he cared for the people that he coach for,” said Fowler.

Photo: WJHL

Bob May’s wife, Wanda, said that he was excited to hear about the dedication.

“And I told him this, and the biggest smile you ever seen came all over his face,” said Wanda. “So, yes, he’s very pleased. And he appreciates it so much. It’s a great honor.”

The dedicated road runs directly in front of Science Hill’s main office and was renamed Coach Bob May Lane.