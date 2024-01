JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Solid waste collection in Johnson City resumed on Wednesday after the city suspended collection due to icy conditions.

According to a release from the City of Johnson City, the decision was made to resume trash pick-up due to improving road conditions.

Crews plan to provide garbage and recycling services by the end of Wednesday to those who didn’t have pickup during the suspension.

