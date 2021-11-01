Johnson City Restaurant Week offers deals, specials downtown

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Restaurant week is back in Johnson City, and some favorite restaurants are serving up some deals.

This is the second year in a row for restaurant week. Local restaurants are offering up meal deals and specials from Monday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 7.

Organizers say in general, this time of year is harder for restaurant owners.

“November, colder weather starts to get here, and people stop coming out quite as much unless they’re doing their holiday shopping,” said Lindsey Jones the marketing manager with Connect Downtown Johnson City. “So, we really want to make sure that we’re encouraging people to still support your local restaurants. You know, they need it now more than ever, just because the sun isn’t shining anymore quite as bright. We still want you to come out and support those local merchants and restaurants.”

Now, restaurant owners are ready to serve up some of their classics or specials they’ve whipped up for the occasion.

You can start your day off at several breakfast shops.

“We’re going to be doing our goat sandwich,” said Lauren Jones, Part Owner Crumb Bakeshop. “It starts with a flaky croissant that we make fresh every day. And then whipped goat cheese housemaid plum jam, bacon, and house-roasted turkey. So all of that pulls a cup of coffee to go for $10”

Other restaurants will be offering lunch and dinner specials.

“We’re doing two different flights; we’re going to do a vegetarian — our favorite vegetables of the fall, whatever we can get in from the local farmers,” said Caleb Phillips, the executive chef with Watauga Brewing Company. “It’ll be four courses, one of them be sweet. And a beer for $30. And we’ve also got a meat-eaters version.”

Others are offering drink and dessert options to end your night.

“A craft cocktail, a dessert and an appetizer for $25,” said Joy Robbins, the bar manager at The Windsor. “They can select a dessert off the menu between crème brûlée, chocolate torts and many little donuts.”

Restaurant week launched last year as a way to get people to businesses during the pandemic.

Now with restrictions lowered, they’re hoping for an even bigger turnout.

“Last year, we had to offer outdoor seating actually here under the pavilion,” said Lindsey Jones. “This year, we’re really encouraging people to either order takeout curbside still or dine in.”

Business owners have high hopes for the week and look forward to connecting with new and returning diners.

“It’s a nice thing to build the community and to get people to come in and to see what we’re all about and gives them the opportunity to try a little bit of everything that we have between food and cocktail,” said Robbins.

They also hope to encourage people to come out and see them for other deals they offer routinely.

“We just want everyone to come to check us out,” said Lauren Jones. “We have breakfast and lunch every day. We do a fun brunch on Sunday. And the pastry case is stocked every day.”

You can find a full list of restaurants participating and what deals they’re offering here.