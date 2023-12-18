JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City residents must pay their 2023 property taxes by the end of the month.

According to the City of Johnson City, property taxes are due by Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. After that day, penalties and interest will start to accrue.

Any taxes sent through the postal service will be honored if they are postmarked by Dec. 31. Those can be mailed to the City of Johnson City, P.O. Box 2227, Johnson City, TN 37605.

Payments may also be made online for an additional 2.75% processing fee.

Property taxes can be paid in person at the Johnson City Municipal and Safety Building at 601 E Main St. from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays. In-person payments will only be accepted through Dec. 29.