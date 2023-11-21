JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City is reminding residents of schedule changes to city services due to Thanksgiving.

According to the City, offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the holiday. City offices and services will resume their normal operations on Monday.

Garbage and recycling services will not be in operation on Thanksgiving. Anyone whose trash and recyclables are typically picked up on Thursdays is asked to place those items out appropriately on Saturday, Nov. 25 for pickup.

Residents whose trash is collected on Fridays will not be affected.

All Johnson City Transit services will also be closed Thursday-Saturday and will resume Monday.

The Carver Recreation Center will be closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday, while the Memorial Park Community Center and Langston Centre will be closed Thursday-Sunday.

Anyone experiencing a water or sewer service emergency Thursday-Sunday is asked to call 423-461-1643.