JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC) at 513 East Unaka Avenue opened a community Naloxone (Narcan) box on Wednesday that provides Narcan nasal spray to the public for free.

The center’s Executive Director Dottie Greene told News Channel 11 that the resource is free for the public, and those in need do not even have to enter their building.

“Folks don’t even have to come into the center to get the naloxone, or they don’t have to go to the pharmacy,” said Greene. “There’s a lot of stigma around addiction, and so folks can just walk up to our naloxone box and help themselves.”

Greene said that placing the community Naloxone box outdoors near the facility’s front porch makes the resource accessible during all hours and helps eliminate the fear of judgment due to the stigma of addiction and recovery.

“Unfortunately, stigma is very real when it comes to addiction, substance use, and harm reduction strategies,” Greene said. “The JCRC naloxone box removes the fear associated with that stigma. An individual can come to JCRC and access the community naloxone box without a prescription and without even entering the building.”

Along with Narcan training and resources, the JCRC provides advice, insight and knowledge to those recovering from addiction, their friends or family members. Any member of the public is welcome to the center if they have questions or need any help regarding addiction recovery or harm reduction strategies.

“I think anyone that is at risk or has a friend or family member at risk of an opioid overdose, whether they’re using opioids due to a substance use disorder or pain management, we all should have access to naloxone,” Greene said.

The community resource is located in downtown Johnson City on East Unaka Avenue, but the center says anyone in the greater region is able to stop by and serve themselves.

“What it really means is that we’re going to be saving lives of people here in our communities and it doesn’t matter where people are from, if they’re from Bristol, Kingsport, Carter County, Virginia,” Greene said. “I mean, if they need naloxone, they can come here.”

More information and contact details for the JCRC can be found on their website at JCRecoveryCenter.org.